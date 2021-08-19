Calgary woman saved from deadly COVID-19 blood clot thanks to new device

CALGARY – A Calgary woman who developed a deadly blood clot from COVID-19 was saved by a new medical device.

It’s a Canadian first.

Brenda Crowell was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in May, where she was resuscitated after being clinically dead for more than 30 minutes due to blood clots that caused a pulmonary embolism.

A deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19 and clinically dead for over 20 minutes. Brenda Crowell is a miracle. Revived and treated by physicians at Foothills, Dr. Wong shows Brenda the CAT12 tube that was used for the first time in Canada that saved her. @citynewscalgary @660NEWS pic.twitter.com/5JcWA99eMs — Nick Blakeney (@CameraGuyNick) August 19, 2021

Physicians used a new device, called the Indigo Lightening CAT12, to quickly extract the embolism from the woman’s lungs.

The CAT12 is a catheter the size of a large straw.

Doctors say the process to remove the clots with the device is minimally invasive.

Crowell is part of a news conference the province is holding Monday morning to talk more about the life-saving device.