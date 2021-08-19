Loading articles...

Calgary woman saved from deadly COVID-19 blood clot thanks to new device

Last Updated Aug 19, 2021 at 1:41 pm EDT

Brenda Crowell was recently freed of a deadly blood clot brought on by COVID-19 that's to doctors and a new medical device (pictured here). (PHOTO: Nick Blakeney, CityNews Calgary)

CALGARY – A Calgary woman who developed a deadly blood clot from COVID-19 was saved by a new medical device.

It’s a Canadian first.

Brenda Crowell was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in May, where she was resuscitated after being clinically dead for more than 30 minutes due to blood clots that caused a pulmonary embolism.

Physicians used a new device, called the Indigo Lightening CAT12, to quickly extract the embolism from the woman’s lungs.

The CAT12 is a catheter the size of a large straw.

Doctors say the process to remove the clots with the device is minimally invasive.

Crowell is part of a news conference the province is holding Monday morning to talk more about the life-saving device.

