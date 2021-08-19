Loading articles...

4 teens arrested after car stolen at gunpoint in Brampton

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

Four teenagers are in police custody for allegedly stealing a high-end car at gunpoint.

Peel police said an Alfa Romeo was stolen at Chinguacousy Road and Earlsbridge Boulevard in Brampton.

The owner was reportedly approached by four males with a gun, who then drove off in the brand new vehicle.

However, because of the vehicle’s security technology, police were able to track its whereabouts.

Police said the car was tracked to North York where Toronto police stopped the car and arrested four males inside.

Officers also seized a loaded handgun and drugs.

Police are investigating whether this group of young people is responsible for other carjackings in recent months.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EB401 collectors / 410 - debris affects a left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 AM
Hot and humid today and for the next while here in southern Ontario. The guaranteed high today is 30 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more