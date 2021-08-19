Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 teens arrested after car stolen at gunpoint in Brampton
by Carl Hantske
Posted Aug 19, 2021 5:55 am EDT
File photo of a Peel police cruiser.
Four teenagers are in police custody for allegedly stealing a high-end car at gunpoint.
Peel police said an Alfa Romeo was stolen at Chinguacousy Road and Earlsbridge Boulevard in Brampton.
The owner was reportedly approached by four males with a gun, who then drove off in the brand new vehicle.
However, because of the vehicle’s security technology, police were able to track its whereabouts.
Police said the car was tracked to North York where Toronto police stopped the car and arrested four males inside.
Officers also seized a loaded handgun and drugs.
Police are investigating whether this group of young people is responsible for other carjackings in recent months.
