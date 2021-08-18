Two conservative MPPs remain unvaccinated: Source

Despite a push from the premiers office, sources tell 680 NEWS that two conservative MPPs in the Ford government caucus remain unvaccinated.

A statement provided to 680 NEWS from Premier Ford’s press secretary says:

“Due to the nature of their work, which involves daily interaction with members of the public, including the most vulnerable, it is our expectation that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated”

The Premier has not been shy about booting members from the caucus in the past for defying or disagreeing with party policy. MPP Roman Baber was the latest to get expelled this past January when he criticized the premier’s lockdown measures.

The question of MPP’s vaccination status came to light after media reports indicated that most all opposition members had been vaccinated, but few conservative MPPs had revealed their status.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health directed healthcare and education providers to undergo regular COVID-19 testing if they haven’t received a vaccine.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath pointed out what she felt was a contradiction in Ford’s messaging.

“On the one hand PC MPP have to get vaccinated, on the other hand those working with the most vulnerable don’t have to be,” she told 680 NEWS.