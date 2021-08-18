Loading articles...

TDSB will implement strict health and safety protocols for in-class learning this September

A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto District School Board is getting set to welcome back most students in-person this upcoming school year.

Eighty-six per cent of students who registered by the Aug. 12 deadline say they planned to attend class in-person when the school year begins in September.

To ensure students safety in the classroom, the country’s largest school board has also updated its health and safety protocols.

These new protocols are stricter than the ones recommended by the province and include requiring elementary students to eat lunch in their classrooms, and to remain in specific cohorts for recess and outdoor breaks. Assemblies will not be allowed inside, unless virtual. For music class, students will be allowed to sing, but they must be masked.

The TSBD says high-school lunch protocols are still being developed as are plans on how to safely resume extracurriculars.

