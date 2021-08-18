Ontario teacher's unions support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in schools

Ontario’s four largest teachers unions have released a joint statement in support of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in schools.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) say everyone eligible for a vaccine and who works in or attends school should be vaccinated.

The province’s chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday that employers in health and education would need to have policies that ask staff to disclose their vaccination status with either proof of vaccination or a documented medical exemption.

Those not vaccinated will need to take a COVID-19 vaccine education session and be subject to regular testing.

The unions, however, say this policy falls short of what’s needed to keep schools safe, calling for a province-wide vaccine mandate rather than each school board coming up with their own.

“The Ford government cannot continue to abdicate its responsibilities by downloading COVID-19 planning onto school boards at the last minute,” read the statement.

OSSTF President Karen Littlewood also criticized the government for releasing the plan with only three weeks to go before school reopens.

“The plan isn’t horrible. There are some holes and we would love to be able to work with the government going forward to fill in those holes and reassure the families of Ontario that schools are safe,” said Littlewood.

They also called for more enhanced public safety measures, including a robust testing and contact tracing system.

The province released its back-to-school plan in early August, mandating that all students from Grades 1 to 12 wear masks indoors and on school vehicles with “reasonable exceptions.”

The Ministry of Education also announced an an additional $25 million to purchase 20,000 HEPA filters to improve air quality and circulation at Ontario schools.