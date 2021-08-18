New daily COVID-19 cases remain below 500 mark in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths. It’s the second straight day that cases have dipped below the 500 mark.

There were 348 cases reported on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 174 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU).

Of those patients, 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 14 are fully vaccinated.

Elliott adds that a total of 20,295,518 vaccine doses have been administered and 81.7 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one dose, with 74 per cent fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health notes that “due to a technical issue at CritiCall Ontario, today’s number of total patients in ICU is currently unavailable.”