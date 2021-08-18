11-year-old girl missing from Markham found safe: York police

An 11-year-old girl from Markham who was reported missing has been found safe, York regional police say.

The family of the missing girl told police they believe she left her home in the area of Kennedy Road and Major Mackenzie Drive sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said she was found at 8:30 a.m. near her home and has been reunited with her family.

A command post was set up on 16th Avenue near Kennedy.