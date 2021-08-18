Loading articles...

Meng extradition hearing enters final day; judge expected to reserve her decision

Meng Wanzhou returns to B.C. Supreme Court after a break from her extradition hearing on Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summary

The B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to reserve her decision following the submissions

Government lawyers have argued Meng's alleged deceit fits squarely in the definition of fraud

Even if the judge commits Meng for surrender, the final decision on extradition lies with Canada's justice minister

Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up Wednesday with lawyers for Canada’s attorney general making their final submissions in the case that has soured Canada’s relationship with China.

The B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to reserve her decision following the submissions as she considers whether the United States has presented enough evidence of fraud to support its case and have the Huawei executive extradited to face charges.

Government lawyers have argued Meng’s alleged deceit fits squarely in the definition of fraud and she should be committed for prosecution, while her legal team says she’s innocent and accused the United States of failing to back up its allegations with evidence.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes is also considering arguments for a stay of proceedings from Meng’s lawyers based on claims that she was subjected to abuses of process that tainted the case.

Meng, who denies the charges, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States and remains out on bail, living in one of her Vancouver homes.

Even if the judge commits Meng for surrender, the final decision on extradition lies with Canada’s justice minister.


