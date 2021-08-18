Man struck by vehicle at Kipling and Dixon

A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Officers were called to the intersection just before 11 p.m.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear whether she was in the vehicle or another pedestrian.

Northbound Kipling is closed at Dixon.