Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle at Kipling and Dixon

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Officers were called to the intersection just before 11 p.m.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear whether she was in the vehicle or another pedestrian.

Northbound Kipling is closed at Dixon.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:43 PM
#CityStreets: Northbound Avenue closed at Bloor.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 PM
Win CASH with the 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee™! If we’re off by more than 3 degrees, we’ll brighten your day by givi…
Latest Weather
Read more