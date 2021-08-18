Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being struck by GO bus in North York

A man has been injured after being struck by a GO bus at Yonge and Finch Streets. 680 NEWS/Kyle Hocking

A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being struck by a GO bus in North York.

Police were called to the intersection of Yonge and Finch Streets just before 3 p.m.

The victim was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

