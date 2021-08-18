Loading articles...

Mail-in-voting expected to surge for upcoming election: Elections Canada

Last Updated Aug 18, 2021 at 11:38 am EDT

An Elections Canada 'vote' sign in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2019. 680 NEWS/Kevin Misener
Elections Canada tells CityNews it is expecting a surge in mail-in voting (special ballots) for the upcoming federal election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2019 election, about 50,000 Canadian used mail-in-voting. This year, Elections Canada expects that number to surge to between two and three million.

Special ballots for the Sept. 20 election can be requested now, with a deadline of Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. local time.

All eligible voters can apply for a special ballot here.

On election night, in-person votes will be counted first, followed by mail-in-ballots.

Elections Canada expects it to take around 24 hours to verify special ballots before they start counting them — a process that could take between one and four days.

Advance polls open on Sept. 10.

