How this election will, and won’t, be different

A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011.The chairman of the board of Bombardier, a scion of the Rotman family, the chairman of a major power company, these prominent Canadians all gave as much money as they're allowed, or close to it, to both the Liberals and Conservatives in 2018. They are among at least 20 Canadians who gave substantially to the country's two most fiercely opposed parties last year, according to an analysis of public Elections Canada documents by The Canadian Press. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
In today’s Big Story podcast, the promises and criticisms aren’t going anywhere. Neither is the partisanship. But there’s a whole lot of uncertainty about the first federal election of the pandemic era. What happens if Covid hits a campaign, or a community hosting a leader? How is Elections Canada adjusting its plans? And did you know you can vote right now if you don’t want to deal with any of it?
GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter