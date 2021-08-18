How this election will, and won’t, be different

In today’s Big Story podcast, the promises and criticisms aren’t going anywhere. Neither is the partisanship. But there’s a whole lot of uncertainty about the first federal election of the pandemic era. What happens if Covid hits a campaign, or a community hosting a leader? How is Elections Canada adjusting its plans? And did you know you can vote right now if you don’t want to deal with any of it?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.