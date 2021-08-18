Loading articles...

Hamilton police charge man after John A. Macdonald statue toppled

A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was pulled down by activists in Hamilton on Aug. 14, 2021. (CITYNEWS)

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a man after a statue of Canada’s first prime minister was toppled in a park over the weekend.

Investigators say protesters were at Gore Park on Saturday, and a woman allegedly scaled the statue of John A. Macdonald to tie ropes to it.

Investigators allege someone then pulled the statue down, and once it was on the ground, it was damaged with spray paint, a hammer and a grinder.

They say a 56-year-old Toronto man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and will appear in court at a later date.

There’s been a renewed reckoning with Macdonald’s legacy in recent years, as he’s considered an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they expect to lay more charges.

