Cyclist dies after being struck by a dump truck in Yorkville

Last Updated Aug 18, 2021 at 7:13 pm EDT

A male cyclist has died after being struck by a dump truck at the the intersection of Avenue Road and Bloor Street on August 18, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A male cyclist has died after being struck by a dump truck in Yorkville Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bloor Street and Avenue Road around 6:30 p.m.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

The driver involved remained on the scene. Road closures are expected in the area.

