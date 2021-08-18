Loading articles...

Expect to pay more for groceries as inflation leads to a spike in food costs

Last Updated Aug 18, 2021 at 9:19 am EDT

Produce is on display in a Breakeyville, Que., grocery story on Nov. 28 2006. Canadians grown accustomed to paying more for their groceries shouldn't expect to find cheaper prices in the country's restaurants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

HALIFAX – You may have noticed your grocery bill slowly increasing, netting you less bang for your buck.

A food policy expert says the average family of four can expect to pay around $800 more a year for food.

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, with the Agri Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says food prices will continue to rise through the fall and into winter.

“When it comes to food inflation or inflation in general, things aren’t looking great for the fall or winter,” Charlebois explained.

“We’re seeing a lot of pressure points that could make everything in our economy more expensive.”

Charlebois believes inflation, in particular that around food prices, should become an issue in the federal election.

“It’s not two-three per cent, it’s like seven-eight per cent. That’s a lot,” Charlebois said.

“That’s probably over $800 of groceries that you have to pay more a year for a family of four. So, it adds up.”

Charlebois noted unpredictability as a major factor of price inflation, pointing out last week there was an issue with coffee and this week it’s wheat.

“Wheat is just one example, it’s almost at $8 a bushel, the historic high is $9 a bushel,” Charlebois added.

“Processors, breadmakers, everyone who buys flour will have to pay more and eventually it will actually affect us.”

Charlebois pointed out peanut butter which has been priced the same for 21-years now actually saw a price increase of eight per cent this year.

-with files from Halifax 95.7

