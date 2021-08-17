Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unvaccinated PC MPPs will be removed from caucus, Ford spokesperson says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2021 8:44 pm EDT
Elected members of provincial parliament will be removed from Ontario’s governing Progressive Conservative caucus if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford is confirming to The Canadian Press that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus.
Ivana Yelich says it’s the government’s expectation “that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated” given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.
Yelich didn’t give a date by which members are expected to be vaccinated.
Ford has previously said he’s against mandating vaccinations because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the vaccines.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called earlier on Tuesday for mandatory vaccinations for all MPPs.