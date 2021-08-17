Loading articles...

Unvaccinated PC MPPs will be removed from caucus, Ford spokesperson says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021 as MPPs debate the government's legislation that will enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law. The Ontario Superior Court had struck down the Election Finances Act, tabled by the province this year, that would have limited third-party spending outside an election year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Elected members of provincial parliament will be removed from Ontario’s governing Progressive Conservative caucus if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford is confirming to The Canadian Press that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus.

Ivana Yelich says it’s the government’s expectation “that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated” given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.

Yelich didn’t give a date by which members are expected to be vaccinated.

Ford has previously said he’s against mandating vaccinations because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the vaccines.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called earlier on Tuesday for mandatory vaccinations for all MPPs.

