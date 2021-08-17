Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2021 7:16 am EDT
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)
OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says two more planes have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan carrying diplomats, special forces troops and refugees fleeing the Taliban.
The flights come after order returned to the Kabul airport after thousands of desperate Afghans rushed onto the tarmac on Sunday to escape the Taliban.
The department says one plane carrying diplomats and special forces troops arrived in Ottawa as part of the government’s evacuation of all personnel from Afghanistan.
A second plane carrying former interpreters and their families arrived in Toronto.
That represents the fifth such flight from Afghanistan since the government announced in July that it would rescue Afghans who helped Canada during its 20-year involvement there.
There was no immediate word on how many Afghans were on board the flight, though hundreds remain trapped in the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
The Canadian Press
