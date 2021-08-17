Loading articles...

Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says two more planes have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan carrying diplomats, special forces troops and refugees fleeing the Taliban.

The flights come after order returned to the Kabul airport after thousands of desperate Afghans rushed onto the tarmac on Sunday to escape the Taliban.

RELATED:

The department says one plane carrying diplomats and special forces troops arrived in Ottawa as part of the government’s evacuation of all personnel from Afghanistan.

A second plane carrying former interpreters and their families arrived in Toronto.

That represents the fifth such flight from Afghanistan since the government announced in July that it would rescue Afghans who helped Canada during its 20-year involvement there.

RELATED:

There was no immediate word on how many Afghans were on board the flight, though hundreds remain trapped in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
#EB403 at Hurontario, a collision blocking the ramp lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Pop-up showers over the north GTA now. Downtown and areas south of current precipitation on this map will likely wa…
Latest Weather
Read more