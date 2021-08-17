Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says two more planes have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan carrying diplomats, special forces troops and refugees fleeing the Taliban.

The flights come after order returned to the Kabul airport after thousands of desperate Afghans rushed onto the tarmac on Sunday to escape the Taliban.

RELATED:

The department says one plane carrying diplomats and special forces troops arrived in Ottawa as part of the government’s evacuation of all personnel from Afghanistan.

A second plane carrying former interpreters and their families arrived in Toronto.

That represents the fifth such flight from Afghanistan since the government announced in July that it would rescue Afghans who helped Canada during its 20-year involvement there.

RELATED:

There was no immediate word on how many Afghans were on board the flight, though hundreds remain trapped in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press