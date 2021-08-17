Loading articles...

Quebec premier issues vaccine mandate for health-care workers

Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 3:47 pm EDT

Quebec Premier Francois Legault listens to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government will issue a vaccine mandate for health-care workers who are in regular contact with patients.

Legault says 90 per cent of health-care workers in the province are already vaccinated but the remaining 10 per cent pose a risk to patients.

The mandate will apply to any health-care worker who enters into contact with patients for more than 15 minutes at a time, including nurses and doctors. Legault did not say when the new health order will enter into force.

He says his government will hold a debate in the legislature next week regarding the vaccine mandate for health workers but also on the possibility of requiring vaccination for other public sector employees.

The premier is also announcing that mask-wearing will be mandatory in common areas and inside classrooms in junior colleges and universities.

He says the Health Department is still considering whether to impose a mask-wearing order inside classrooms for primary and secondary schools.

Quebec reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus rose by six, to 88, and 27 people are in intensive care, unchanged from Monday.

Legault and Health Minister Christian Dube had said several times in recent weeks that the province was considering requiring mandatory vaccination for health-care workers.

Workers at public health-care facilities, and private facilities that contract with the government, have been required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or be tested for the disease multiple times a week since April.

Officials say 42,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered within the past 24 hours. According to Quebec’s public health institute, 85.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 75.6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

||||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB403 at Hurontario, a collision blocking the ramp lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Pop-up showers over the north GTA now. Downtown and areas south of current precipitation on this map will likely wa…
Latest Weather
Read more