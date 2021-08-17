Police appeal for witnesses in brazen daylight shooting at Sherway Gardens

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage as the investigation continues into a brazen daylight shooting at Sherway Gardens late last week.

Shots were fired between two groups in what officers described as a dispute and “physical altercation” on Aug. 13. Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and the mall was placed in lockdown.

Witnesses say they heard a loud bang and were told to leave the mall immediately.

Police chief James Ramer said two groups, one consisting of four people and another of six people, got into an argument near the mall Starbucks and several shots were fired by what police believe to be a single shooter.

While officers do have suspect information and video surveillance footage, no further suspect descriptions have been released and so far, no arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is “active and ongoing.” They want to speak to anyone who was at the mall and saw or heard the altercation or was nearby at the time. They’re also appealing for cellphone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Hunter on 416-808-2510.