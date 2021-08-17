Loading articles...

Peel public health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Mississauga restaurant

&Company Resto Bar in Mississauga. Photo credit: Google Maps

Peel Public Health are informing patrons of the restaurant &Company Resto Bar they may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the last two weekends.

Anyone who attended the restaurant, including staff, on August 6 to 8, and 13 to 15, are asked to immediately get tested, even those who are fully vaccinated.

The restaurant is currently closed, at the direction of public health.

Those who live outside of Peel Region are asked to contact their own public health unit for testing options.

 

