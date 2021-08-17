Ontario to announce $39M to keep optometrists from stopping OHIP covered eye exams: source

Mediated talks between the province’s optometrists and the Ford government have broken down after just two days, but sources tell 680NEWS the provincial health minister will offer up $39 million to try and keep optometrists from withdrawing OHIP covered eye exams come September 1.

Optometrists say they’ve been severely underfunded for years. The government currently covers only about of 55 per cent of the cost of an OHIP-insured eye exam.

The Ontario Optometrists Association (OAO) has threatened to withdraw OHIP eye exams starting in September unless the government commits to covering the full cost.

A senior government source says the government offered up a more than eight per cent increase to the fee structure but that it was rejected. Health minister Christine Elliott is expected to announce $39 million to the approximately 2,500 optometrists across the province on Tuesday as a good faith gesture.

“Our sincere hope is that it will bridge the gap and prevent any service interruption,” a senior government source told 680NEWS.

The payments are similar to what the optometrists would have received if they got the same increases as other healthcare positions.

Sources said the government can’t agree to any further fee increase without first doing more due diligence, such as finding out exactly what the optometrists overhead costs, but that the government recognizes that previous governments have failed to engage optometrists on this matter for many years.

The withdrawal of OHIP eye exams will affect those 19 years of age and younger, as well as adults age 65 and older. Many seniors in particular rely on the OHIP covered exams as a means to get their eyes checked.

Elliott is expected to call on the OAO to continue negotiations through a mediator.