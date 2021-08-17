Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MLSE to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter arenas, stadiums
by News staff
Posted Aug 17, 2021 3:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm EDT
Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has announced they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter any of their arenas, stadiums or restaurants by mid-September.
The arena and stadiums include Scotiabank Arena and BMO field. MLSE owns the Raptors, Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and the Argonauts.
The requirement will apply to all guests, employees and event staff. Details on when the new protocols will be implemented are expected in the coming weeks.
In a statement, MLSE said, “As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment.”