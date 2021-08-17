Loading articles...

MLSE to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter arenas, stadiums

Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm EDT

Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has announced they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter any of their arenas, stadiums or restaurants by mid-September.

The arena and stadiums include Scotiabank Arena and BMO field. MLSE owns the Raptors, Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

The requirement will apply to all guests, employees and event staff. Details on when the new protocols will be implemented are expected in the coming weeks.

In a statement, MLSE said, “As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment.”

More to come

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB403 at Hurontario, a collision blocking the ramp lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Pop-up showers over the north GTA now. Downtown and areas south of current precipitation on this map will likely wa…
Latest Weather
Read more