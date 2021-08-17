MLSE to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter arenas, stadiums

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has announced they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter any of their arenas, stadiums or restaurants by mid-September.

The arena and stadiums include Scotiabank Arena and BMO field. MLSE owns the Raptors, Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

The requirement will apply to all guests, employees and event staff. Details on when the new protocols will be implemented are expected in the coming weeks.

In a statement, MLSE said, “As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment.”

