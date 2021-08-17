Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
How Canada and the Western world failed Afghanistan
by News Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2021 5:16 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 8:53 am EDT
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)
In today’s Big Story podcast, there are millions of Canadians for whom the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has been a shock. The images coming from the country right now are disturbing and will likely only get worse in the days and weeks to come.
This war was the longest in Canada’s history, featuring 12 years of military efforts. For America, it was two full decades. But now that the US has left the country, it’s worth asking: If this is the result, why were we there? What were we doing? What did decades of death and trillions of dollars get the people of Afghanistan?
GUEST: Stephen Saideman, Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University, author of Adapting in the Dust: Lessons Learned from Canada’s War in Afghanistan