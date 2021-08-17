Loading articles...

Homicide investigating after remains of man found in vehicle fire

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after the remains of a man were discovered in a vehicle fire.

Officers responded to the fire in the Steeles Avenue East and Gordon Murison Lane area on Saturday around 6 a.m.

The remains of a man were discovered in the vehicle.

After a post-mortem exam was conducted, the man’s death was ruled a homicide. No further details have been released.

The victim has not been identified.

This is Toronto’s 49th homicide of 2021.

