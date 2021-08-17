Most party leaders focus on Toronto on Day 3 of the federal election campaign

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C. to officially be nominated as the party candidate

The leaders talk jobs and childcare on day three of the federal election campaign

MARKHAM, Ont. — The gloves are coming off between the Liberals and the Conservatives over childcare as all party leaders continue their federal election campaign stops Tuesday.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau also took another opportunity to criticize Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, saying the Conservatives would do away with the government’s 10-dollar-a-day childcare plan if elected.

Trudeau called out the tax credit proposed to replace the plan by the Conservatives Tuesday morning from Markham, Ontario, a liberal stronghold.

“It is an economic program, it is a program for growth for women entering the workforce for kids to get an opportunity to succeed with early morning childcare. It is exactly the example of how to turn the she-cession and turn it into a she-cover,” he said referencing that women accounted for 53.7 per cent of the employment losses during the pandemic.

“We are going to help all parents immediately, Mr. Trudeau may help some parents five to six years from now and that’s the difference,” O’Toole said on CityNews Ottawa before he headed to Toronto for a rally on Richmond Hill.

Related Articles:

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says that after six years in government, childcare is no cheaper today because of the Liberal government.

“Families cannot afford Justin Trudeau’s fake promises anymore,” he said.

The NDP leader is spending the day in B.C.’s Lower Mainland where he will be officially nominated as the party candidate for the Burnaby South riding, where he is the incumbent.

His party says that job creation is among the top priorities of focus Tuesday.

The Conservatives are making big promises to help small businesses hit hard by the recession as well as families who might not have the means to celebrate this holiday season.

“As prime minister I will implement a month long GST holiday this December. All purchases will be tax-free for a month. This will put $1.5 billion back into Canadian’s pockets.” O’Toole promised.

Meanwhile, mandatory vaccination continues to be a major issue in the federal election campaign.

“If anyone who doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting vaccinated chooses to not get vaccinated, there will be consequences,” Trudeau said about immunizations for federal employees.

But he didn’t specify what those consequences would be.

Related Video:

Singh is the only party leader to suggest someone could lose their job if they refuse to be vaccinated. He says it’s because he is a strong believer in mandatory vaccinations.

“At the end of the day if someone doesn’t get vaccinated in places where we know that it would put people at risk and it’s vital to get vaccinated, then they would not be able to continue working in those places,” Singh said. He adds that the main reason is that children 11 and under can not be protected against the virus as they cannot get the vaccine yet.

Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul plans to remain in Ontario for day three of the campaign.

Paul has spent the first days of the campaign staying close to the city of Toronto, in hopes of winning a seat in the House of Commons.

She is set to release a statement on the crisis in Afghanistan from Toronto later Tuesday.

Trudeau has promised that more Canadian planes will be sent to help allies evacuate, and the country is working to get people out.

Singh says it’s horrifying seeing people risking their lives to flee what they know is death or severe persecution in Afghanistan.

“There are people that put their lives at risk in Afghanistan to support Canadian troops and in Canada we have a responsibility in supporting those allies in evacuating,” Singh said.

Related Video:

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is spending the day in Quebec, where he will be focusing his campaign on seniors.

With files from The Canadian Press