Man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke bus shelter

Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 5:54 pm EDT

A man was struck by a vehicle while standing at an Etobicoke bus shelter on Aug. 17, 2021. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while standing in an Etobicoke bus shelter.

Police were called to Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue just before 3 p.m. to reports of a car into a bus shelter.

The driver involved then fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned, but the driver has not been located.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area and road closures are in effect.

