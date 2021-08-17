Elementary teachers union votes in favour of mandatory vaccinations of school staff

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says the province’s call for mandatory vaccine policies in education settings “does not go far enough” to protect students and staff.

The union, which represents some 83,000 employees, said in a release Tuesday that its delegates have voted in favour of “mandatory vaccination of school staff, with provisions for exceptions.”

On Tuesday, the province confirmed reports that it would call for mandatory policies surrounding vaccines in education, and health care settings, but came short of making the shots mandatory.

ETFO president Sam Hammond took aim at Premier Doug Ford in a release Tuesday night.

“The province’s voluntary disclosure policy does not go far enough to protect students and school staff. Given the severity and longevity of the global pandemic, it is not unreasonable for the Ford government to implement a mandatory vaccination policy in schools,” Hammond said.

“Considering the increased risks the Delta variant poses to those who are unvaccinated, including children under 12, and with a concerning rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across Ontario, we must do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all Ontarians; this includes mandating vaccines for all staff working in schools, with exceptions.”

ETFO is also calling on the province to implement the following measures for the upcoming school year:

• lower class sizes to enable physical distancing;

• maintain cohorting that limits interactions;

• improve classroom/work site air exchange/ventilation;

• mandate masking for all elementary students, including Kindergarten, unless medically exempted;

• require confirmation of COVID-19 screening of staff and students;

• provide on-site testing;

• direct adequate safeguards for student transportation; and

• mandate COVID-19 vaccination for school staff, with provisions for exceptions.

The province released its back to school plan in early August, mandating that all students from Grades 1 to 12 wear masks indoors and on school vehicles with “reasonable exceptions.”

The Ministry of Education also announced an an additional $25 million to purchase 20,000 HEPA filters to improve air quality and circulation at Ontario schools.