Loading articles...

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin expected to be charged with sexual assault

Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 8:54 pm EDT

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin is expected to be charged with one count of sexual assault in Gatineau, his lawyer has confirmed.

Fortin will release a statement once the charge has been confirmed Wednesday morning.

The former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was abruptly replaced in May, five days before the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service to determine whether charges should be laid.

Fortin has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation dates back more than 30 years.

He is also currently fighting the government in Federal Court for reinstatement to the position, alleging the decision to replace him was politically motivated and denied him due process.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:49 PM
COLLISION: #EB401 ramp to Salem. Two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:17 PM
#Toronto Forecast for Wednesday
Latest Weather
Read more