Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin expected to be charged with sexual assault

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin is expected to be charged with one count of sexual assault in Gatineau, his lawyer has confirmed.

Fortin will release a statement once the charge has been confirmed Wednesday morning.

The former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was abruptly replaced in May, five days before the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service to determine whether charges should be laid.

Fortin has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation dates back more than 30 years.

He is also currently fighting the government in Federal Court for reinstatement to the position, alleging the decision to replace him was politically motivated and denied him due process.