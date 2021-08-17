Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin expected to be charged with sexual assault
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2021 7:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 8:54 pm EDT
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin is expected to be charged with one count of sexual assault in Gatineau, his lawyer has confirmed.
Fortin will release a statement once the charge has been confirmed Wednesday morning.
The former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was abruptly replaced in May, five days before the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service to determine whether charges should be laid.
Fortin has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation dates back more than 30 years.
He is also currently fighting the government in Federal Court for reinstatement to the position, alleging the decision to replace him was politically motivated and denied him due process.