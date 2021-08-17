Loading articles...

At least 1 injured, 1 arrested in North York stabbing

Last Updated Aug 17, 2021 at 11:12 pm EDT

One person has been taken into custody after a stabbing in North York that injured at least one man.

Officers were called to Ancaster Road and Wilson Avenue to reports of someone with a knife.

According to police, two men were taken to hospital with injuries. However, paramedics say one man in his 30s was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has been taken into custody. No further details have been released.

