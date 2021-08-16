Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Youth vaccination clinic hits north Etobicoke today
by News Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2021 6:17 am EDT
A youth focused COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Etobicoke on Monday.
Monday’s clinic will take place at Albion Centre Mall from noon until 6 p.m.
Toronto Public Health is continuing to urge eligible youth to get their shot with the first day of school now just three weeks away.
“We are working to make sure every resident eligible has access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Mayor John Tory in a statement.
“There is still time for young people to get vaccinated before the new school year starts – this will help protect them, their family, their classmates and their entire school community – so please visit a vaccination clinic as soon as possible.”
As of Aug. 9, the city says just over 62 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated.
