Why are we having an election right now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s August. It’s hot. People are on vacation. Parents are preparing for back-to-school. There’s a fourth wave of COVID-19 rising. A lot of forests are on fire. And Canadians are going to the polls. Why?

Is this a power grab by the federal Liberals? Or is it a critical time for Canadians to make decisions about the future of their country in the face of multiple crises? Or … both of those things?

GUEST: David Moscrop

