Loading articles...

Why are we having an election right now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s August. It’s hot. People are on vacation. Parents are preparing for back-to-school. There’s a fourth wave of COVID-19 rising. A lot of forests are on fire. And Canadians are going to the polls. Why?

Is this a power grab by the federal Liberals? Or is it a critical time for Canadians to make decisions about the future of their country in the face of multiple crises? Or … both of those things?
GUEST: David Moscrop

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EBQEW / Cawthra - collision now blocks 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Monday morning! We’ll have one more fresh feeling day before the heat and humidity builds again 🥵 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more