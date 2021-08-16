Vaughan parent charged after sending child to daycare with COVID-19 symptoms

A parent in Vaughan has been hit with hundreds in fines after they allegedly sent their child to daycare while the child was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

A spokesperson for York Region says the incident occurred at a child care centre in the region on Aug. 3.

The parent has been charged $770 for non-compliance with the region’s Sec. 22 order, and an additional victim surcharge fee, for a total of $880 in fines.

The region says that 15 children at the daycare have now tested positive for the virus.

Under the Sec. 22 order, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, or has signs or symptoms, must isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test. According to York Region, the child would not have passed daily COVID screening.

“If you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay home until a negative test is received and symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours,” says the region in a statement.

“If the individual is not tested, then individuals must isolate for 10 days.”

The region says York Region Public Health inspectors have laid 18 charges for non-compliance since the order went into effect in March.