2 injured in drive-by shooting in Scarborough

Police tow away a vehicle that was shot at in Scarborough overnight, Aug. 16, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, both victims were sitting inside a car that was parked in a school parking lot when another vehicle pulled up and multiple shots were fired.

The vehicle then fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or the shooter has been released.

A man and woman were rushed to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information pertaining to the shooting, including security or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact police.

