2 injured in drive-by shooting in Scarborough
by news staff
Posted Aug 16, 2021 5:45 am EDT
Police tow away a vehicle that was shot at in Scarborough overnight, Aug. 16, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
According to police, both victims were sitting inside a car that was parked in a school parking lot when another vehicle pulled up and multiple shots were fired.
The vehicle then fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or the shooter has been released.
A man and woman were rushed to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information pertaining to the shooting, including security or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact police.
