Toronto police search for missing 12-year-old girl
by News Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2021 11:27 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police say they are searching for a 12-year-old girl that went missing from the city’s east end Monday morning.
In a news release, police said Teniah Earle was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. near Dawes Road and Gower Street, which is in the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.
A command post has been set up in the area.
Police said she is likely alone and her family is concerned about her safety.
“The 12-year-old is still missing, and the command post is still up and running,” said Const. Alex Li Monday.
Investigators describe her as five-foot-six-inches tall, between 130-140 pounds with a slim build and braided hair. She was last seen wearing black legging pants, black sneakers with pink stripes, and a grey purse with crayons inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.