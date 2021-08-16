Toronto police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Toronto Police say they are searching for a 12-year-old girl that went missing from the city’s east end Monday morning.

In a news release, police said Teniah Earle was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. near Dawes Road and Gower Street, which is in the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

A command post has been set up in the area.

Police said she is likely alone and her family is concerned about her safety.

“The 12-year-old is still missing, and the command post is still up and running,” said Const. Alex Li Monday.

Investigators describe her as five-foot-six-inches tall, between 130-140 pounds with a slim build and braided hair. She was last seen wearing black legging pants, black sneakers with pink stripes, and a grey purse with crayons inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.