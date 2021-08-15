Loading articles...

Man injured following stabbing at Victoria Park subway station

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been transported to the hospital following a stabbing at the Victoria Park subway station.

Police said they were called to the station late Sunday evening for a report that a person had been stabbed during a fight in the bus bay.

Two people are currently in custody, but the police did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

