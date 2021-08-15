Loading articles...

Man injured in Port Lands shooting, police say

Last Updated Aug 15, 2021 at 10:39 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting in the Port Lands on Aug. 15, 2021. (DAVID PIEDRA/CITYNEWS)

Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Toronto’s Port Lands district.

Police said they were called to the Polson and Cherry Streets area late Sunday evening.

The man has been transported to the hospital, police said.

His medical condition has not been released.

The shooting appears to have occurred in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

