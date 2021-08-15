Police seek suspect who exposed himself to two young girls

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls at a midtown shopping mall.

Police say they were called to the Yonge Eglinton Centre just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the young women reported being followed throughout the mall and into several stores by the suspect, who allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

Police have released surveillance camera images of the suspect, who is described as being between 20 and 30 years of age, approximately five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with a medium build, brown complexion and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a gold “Raptors” basketball logo, a dark blue shirt, black shorts, black socks, navy blue sneakers with while soles and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.