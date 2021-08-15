Ontario reports 500-plus new COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

For the fourth straight day, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials confirmed 511 new infections on Sunday, down from the 578 that was reported the previous day.

Of those new cases, 350 are unvaccinated individuals while another 67 are partially vaccinated, according to provincial data.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now topped 440, a level that has not been seen since the middle of June.

Toronto reported 116 new cases on Sunday – the fourth straight day new infections have topped 100. Peel Region added 69 new cases while York Region reported 64 additional infections.

There were no additional deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 98 individuals in hospital due to COVID-19, however, that number is likely underreported as not all hospitals submit their data to the province on weekends. One hundred and sixteen people are in the ICU with 71 of those individuals on a ventilator.

Health officials say 40,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday. Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.