MW: Star Trek, Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel enter the Top 10!

We’ve got a new season of a funny Star Trek show, and a new entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But can they stand a chance against Ryan Reynolds’ latest film? The only way to find out is to keep reading!

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)



Platform: Crave

Starting out with the latest addition to the Star Trek franchise!

Season 2 of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees Ensigns Beckett Mariner (played by Tawny Newsome from Space Force), Brad Boimler (played by Jack Quaid from the Boys), D’Vana Tendi (played by Noël Wells from Master of None) and Sam Rutherford (played by Eugene Cordero from Loki) return on their starship, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The four crew-members make up part of the lower decks, the type of people you don’t normally see lead a Star Trek show. This comedic show has received tons of praise for its willingness to have some fun with the franchise’s tropes. This new season sees some returning characters as well for any Trekkies out there, including William Riker (from the Next Generation, played by Johnathan Frakes) and Tom Paris (from Voyager, played by Robert Duncan McNeil).

You can watch the first episode on Crave now, with other episodes coming out weekly!

Free Guy



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Keeping that nerdy feeling going with a movie set in a video game!

Free Guy is the latest film from 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios. Ryan Reynolds (from Deadpool) stars as an NPC in a MMORPG (that’s non-player character in a massive multiplayer online role-playing game for those who don’t game). One day, he picks up a pair of glasses that let’s him see he’s in a video game, and he realizes the owner of the game’s studio (played by Taika Waititi from What We Do In The Shadows) is trying to delete the game to sell a sequel. So he decides he’s gotta team up with a player (Jodie Comer from Killing Eve) to save himself and his NPC friends. This film also stars Joe Keery (from Stranger Things) and Lil Rey Howery (from Get Out). This is a comedic spin on films like the Truman Show and They Live, and it’s sure to entertain!

Head to the cinema to check this film out!

Brand New Cherry Flavor



Streaming platform: Netflix

Next up, a little horror that came out on Friday the 13th!

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a miniseries adapted from the book by the same name by Todd Grimson, as well as taking inspiration from the films of David Lynch. It stars Rosa Salazar (from Alita: Battle Angel) as a young filmmaker who travels to L.A. in the early 90s. She meets a producer (played by Eric Lange from Escape at Dannemora) who screws her over, and she decides it’s time for revenge. She goes to a witch (played by Catherine Keener from The 40-Year-Old Virgin) and asks her to place a curse on the producer. But a curse can be twofold, and for every pain inflicted on the producer, a sacrifice must be given.

All episodes of this miniseries are available to stream now!

Beckett



Streaming platform: Netflix

Coming up next is a new thriller from Netflix!

Beckett stars John David Washington (from Tenet and Malcolm & Marie) and Alicia Vikander (from Ex Machina and the Green Knight) as a couple travelling in Greece. They’re in a car accident one day, and before Beckett is picked up by police, he sees a young boy being taken out a house by a woman. He lets the cops know about this, at which point they start trying to kill him. Attempting to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens, he discovers a plot involving the kidnapping of a politician’s son by an extremist movement. This film also stars Vicky Krieps (from Phantom Thread and Old), and Boyd Holbrook (from Narcos and Logan), and it’s an incredibly intense film that gives Washington the chance to show off his acting and action talent!

You can watch it on Netflix now!

What If…?



Streaming platform: Disney+

Last, but certainly not least, the latest show from Marvel!

What If…? is a very different show from what’s come before. It’s entirely animated instead of live-action, and it stars Jeffrey Wright (from Boardwalk Empire and Westworld) as Uatu, a.k.a. the Watcher. He is a mythical creature in the Marvel multiverse, able to see all the different universes, and how they spread from each choice in every timeline. In this show, we see the Watcher watching various universes that show slight changes from the Marvel films we know and love. Some of these different universes include seeing what would happen if Agent Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell from Captain America: The First Avenger) took the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Or what happened if the Ravagers picked up T’Challa (played by the late, great Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther) and took him to space instead of Peter Quill.

The first episode is out now on Disney+, with the other episodes coming out weekly!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Pig – VOD/Cinemas

9. Zola – VOD/Cinemas

8. Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2) – Crave

7. Annette – Amazon Prime Video

6. The Green Knight – Cinemas

5. Beckett – Netflix

4. Free Guy – Cinemas

3. The Suicide Squad – Cinemas

2. Brand New Cherry Flavor – Netflix

1. What If…? – Disney+