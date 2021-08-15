Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following collision on DVP, Toronto police say

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a collision with a dump truck on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon, police say.

Police said they were called to the northbound Don Valley Parkway and Bloor Street Viaduct area for a report of a collision.

Reports from the scene said the motorcycle was on fire and that people had pulled over to try to help the motorcycle rider.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a person to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.