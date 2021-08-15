Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Aug 15, 2021 at 9:18 am EDT

One man is in hospital following an overnight shooting in North York.

Police say they were called to the area of Lepage Court, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday following reports of gun shots.

When they arrived they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Investigators have yet to release any suspect details.

