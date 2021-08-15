Victim identified in deadly Black Creek Drive shooting

A Toronto man has been identified by police as the victim of a deadly shooting in the Black Creek Drive area late Saturday night.

Police said they were called at around 10:26 p.m. to the Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, police said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 57-year-old Brampton man and a 29-year-old Toronto man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police said.

Police said Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester, 42, of Toronto, died at the scene.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.