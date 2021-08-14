Air passengers report long delays at Pearson Airport Saturday

Passengers arriving at Toronto-Pearson International Airport said they experienced long delays getting through the airport Saturday.

Many took to social media to vent their frustration — with many saying they had to wait hours before being able to leave their plane.

“@TorontoPearson: it’s going on hour THREE in this landed plane, with little to communication to the flight attendants/passengers as to what is going on…,” said Twitter user Nate Crocker.

Other Twitter users reported similar delays.

“Returning to @TorontoPearson is insane right now. Have been stuck waiting on the plane for 2 hours with no end in sight @AirCanada,” said user Brooke Anderson.

There were also reports of long baggage delays.

“Dear @AirCanada waiting 90 minutes for our bags at YYZ. What is going on? There is no one here to assist,” Twitter user Lana Payne.

Toronto-Pearson said in a tweet late Saturday evening that health and safety was their top priority

“To help maintain passenger flow, we are limiting the number of flights allowed in the customs hall at one time. We appreciate your patience as we work with our partners to get you on your way as safely and efficiently as possible,” they said.

The airport also said baggage delays were due to “operational constraints.”

“Due to current operational constraints, baggage delivery has been affected. We know that @AirCanada ground staff is doing their best to get your bags quickly,” they tweeted.

In an email to CityNews, a Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson said the recent opening of the Canada-U.S. border and COVID-19 screening were contributing factors to Saturday’s delays.

“Increased COVID-19 related health screening measures implemented by the Government of Canada, coupled with the loosening of border restrictions to allow fully vaccinated U.S. travellers, is a contributing factor to delays and the holding of passengers on planes and in waiting areas within the terminals,” said Beverly MacDonald, senior advisor, communications.

“We apologize for the disruption in our passengers’ journeys and appreciate their patience as airport employees work hard to move passengers through the process,” she added.