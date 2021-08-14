One dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the west end of the city.

Police say a car struck a pole in the area of Bloor Street West and Lothian Avenue, just east of Islington Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash but police say speed was a definite factor.