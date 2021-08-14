Canadians divided on key issue ahead of possible election call: poll

A new poll finds no one single policy issue is top of mind for Canadians ahead of a possible federal election call this weekend.

The Maru Public Opinion survey found that of the policy issues tested, one in five Canadians identified either jobs and the economy, the health care system, or taxes and public spending as the top issue.

Only 10 per cent said the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the most important issue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a snap election at some point over the weekend, likely to be held on Sept. 20.

The survey also found a majority of Canadians, over 65 per cent, wish there was another party who better understood the issues that concerned them.

Due to that, four in 10 voters would consider changing their vote for another party from the one they currently prefer.

The survey of 3,019 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online was conducted from August 7 to 10 with a margin of error of +/- 1.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.