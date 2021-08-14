Body found in burning car in east end of Scarborough

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a rural area in the east end of Scarborough near Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East just after 6 a.m. and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a body in the vehicle and notified police.

While police would not confirm that a body had been found, there is an active investigation ongoing at the scene.