Loading articles...

Body found in burning car in east end of Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen behind some police tape. CITYNEWS/David Piedra/FILE

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a rural area in the east end of Scarborough near Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East just after 6 a.m. and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a body in the vehicle and notified police.

While police would not confirm that a body had been found, there is an active investigation ongoing at the scene.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Collision #WB401 at Brimley collectors blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:42 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: #BREAKING: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday with the tremor being felt all the way to the…
Latest Weather
Read more