1 person dead, 2 others injured in Black Creek Drive shooting

Last Updated Aug 14, 2021 at 11:47 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the Black Creek Drive area on Aug. 14, 2021. (David Piedra/CITYNEWS)

One person is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting in the Black Creek and Trethewey Drive area late Saturday evening, police say.

Police say they were called to the Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way area for a report that three people had been shot.

Investigators said two men have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No other information has been released by the police at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

