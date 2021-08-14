Loading articles...

1 suspect in custody after man critically wounded in Vaughan stabbing

Exterior view of Posh Supperclub in Vaughan. GOOGLE STREET VIEW

One person is in custody following a stabbing at a Vaughan nightclub early Saturday morning.

York Regional Police were called to Posh Supperclub on Steeles Avenue West near Keele Street at around 2 a.m.

When they arrived they discovered a male victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene. No word on what charges she may be facing at this time.

Police did not indicate if there was a relationship between the victim and the suspect.

