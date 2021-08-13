Loading articles...

Sherway Gardens mall evacuated, in lockdown after reports of shooting

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 3:11 pm EDT

Sherway Gardens under lockdown after shooting at the Etobicoke mall. Omar Arifuzzaman | CityNews

Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke has been evacuated after reports of a shooting.

Toronto Police confirm they are responding to the incident and say the mall, located in Etobicoke, is in lockdown.

One witness tells CityNews it’s believed shots were fired near Scotiabank, located inside the mall.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries. There is no word on suspects.

More to come…

