Loading articles...

Is the restaurant industry about to change dramatically?

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 5:29 am EDT

A server brings an order to a customer at a restaurant in Montreal on June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In today’s Big Story podcast, food costs more. Employees aren’t returning. Pandemic protocols are costly, but necessary. Indoor dining won’t be full for some time yet. COVID-19 has altered the way restaurants survive and thrive — and it looks like there’s no going back to the past, even after the pandemic ends. So what does the future of your local favourite look like?

GUEST: Corey Mintz, food reporter, author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, And What Comes After.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
UPDATE: #WBGardiner / Jarvis cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
It’s Friday! Heat warning ENDED for #Toronto GTA late last night. Becoming less humid today but still very warm. Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more