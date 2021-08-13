Is the restaurant industry about to change dramatically?

In today’s Big Story podcast, food costs more. Employees aren’t returning. Pandemic protocols are costly, but necessary. Indoor dining won’t be full for some time yet. COVID-19 has altered the way restaurants survive and thrive — and it looks like there’s no going back to the past, even after the pandemic ends. So what does the future of your local favourite look like?

GUEST: Corey Mintz, food reporter, author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, And What Comes After.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.